Denver vs. Northern Colorado January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Colorado Bears (5-6) play the Denver Pioneers (8-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 airing on ESPN+.
Denver vs. Northern Colorado Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Denver Players to Watch
- Tommy Bruner: 24.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Touko Tainamo: 17.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaxon Brenchley: 9.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Carr: 6.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
- DeAndre Craig: 7.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Saint Thomas: 18.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dejour Reaves: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaron Rillie: 8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Denver vs. Northern Colorado Stat Comparison
|Northern Colorado Rank
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Denver AVG
|Denver Rank
|126th
|76.9
|Points Scored
|83.5
|33rd
|312th
|77.1
|Points Allowed
|76.5
|302nd
|208th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|39.4
|71st
|247th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|125th
|100th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.8
|148th
|179th
|13.5
|Assists
|13.2
|210th
|244th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|8.9
|10th
