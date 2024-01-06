Saturday's game at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center has the Northern Colorado Bears (4-7) matching up with the Denver Pioneers (4-10) at 4:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 70-62 victory for Northern Colorado, who are favored by our model.

The Pioneers' most recent game was a 60-51 loss to Idaho on Wednesday.

Denver vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Denver vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 70, Denver 62

Other Summit Predictions

Denver Schedule Analysis

When the Pioneers defeated the North Alabama Lions, who are ranked No. 285 in our computer rankings, on November 10 by a score of 67-51, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

Denver has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Denver 2023-24 Best Wins

67-51 on the road over North Alabama (No. 285) on November 10

74-52 at home over Stetson (No. 301) on December 9

81-63 at home over Omaha (No. 319) on December 29

Denver Leaders

Jojo Jones: 13.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (18-for-71)

13.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 38.8 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (18-for-71) Emma Smith: 12.6 PTS, 2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (26-for-92)

12.6 PTS, 2 STL, 36.4 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (26-for-92) Emily Counsel: 11.6 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (33-for-83)

11.6 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (33-for-83) Makayla Minett: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 56.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 56.7 FG% Angelina Robles: 7 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers have been outscored by 3.5 points per game (posting 62.1 points per game, 252nd in college basketball, while allowing 65.6 per outing, 213th in college basketball) and have a -50 scoring differential.

The Pioneers score 65.1 points per game at home, and 58 on the road.

At home Denver is allowing 63.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than it is away (68.7).

