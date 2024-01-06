The Northern Colorado Bears (7-6) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Denver Pioneers (10-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Denver vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Denver Stats Insights

The Pioneers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.1% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Denver has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.

The Pioneers are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 287th.

The Pioneers score 7.3 more points per game (85.1) than the Bears allow (77.8).

When it scores more than 77.8 points, Denver is 8-3.

Denver Home & Away Comparison

At home Denver is putting up 92.4 points per game, 14.0 more than it is averaging on the road (78.4).

The Pioneers allow 74.4 points per game at home, and 80.4 away.

Beyond the arc, Denver makes more 3-pointers on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4), but shoots a lower percentage away (35.6%) than at home (36.9%).

Denver Upcoming Schedule