How to Watch Denver vs. Northern Colorado on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Colorado Bears (7-6) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Denver Pioneers (10-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Denver vs. Northern Colorado Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- North Dakota vs Northern Arizona (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- North Dakota State vs Eastern Washington (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Montana State vs South Dakota State (5:15 PM ET | January 6)
Denver Stats Insights
- The Pioneers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.1% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
- Denver has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.
- The Pioneers are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 287th.
- The Pioneers score 7.3 more points per game (85.1) than the Bears allow (77.8).
- When it scores more than 77.8 points, Denver is 8-3.
Denver Home & Away Comparison
- At home Denver is putting up 92.4 points per game, 14.0 more than it is averaging on the road (78.4).
- The Pioneers allow 74.4 points per game at home, and 80.4 away.
- Beyond the arc, Denver makes more 3-pointers on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4), but shoots a lower percentage away (35.6%) than at home (36.9%).
Denver Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Omaha
|W 95-80
|Baxter Arena
|12/31/2023
|Oral Roberts
|L 89-86
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|Idaho State
|W 95-82
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|@ Northern Colorado
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|1/13/2024
|South Dakota State
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|1/18/2024
|@ North Dakota State
|-
|Scheels Center
