The Northern Colorado Bears (7-6) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Denver Pioneers (10-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Denver vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center in Greeley, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Denver Stats Insights

  • The Pioneers are shooting 45.6% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 45.1% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
  • Denver has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.1% from the field.
  • The Pioneers are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 287th.
  • The Pioneers score 7.3 more points per game (85.1) than the Bears allow (77.8).
  • When it scores more than 77.8 points, Denver is 8-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Denver Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Denver is putting up 92.4 points per game, 14.0 more than it is averaging on the road (78.4).
  • The Pioneers allow 74.4 points per game at home, and 80.4 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Denver makes more 3-pointers on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (7.4), but shoots a lower percentage away (35.6%) than at home (36.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 @ Omaha W 95-80 Baxter Arena
12/31/2023 Oral Roberts L 89-86 Hamilton Gymnasium
1/3/2024 Idaho State W 95-82 Hamilton Gymnasium
1/6/2024 @ Northern Colorado - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
1/13/2024 South Dakota State - Hamilton Gymnasium
1/18/2024 @ North Dakota State - Scheels Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.