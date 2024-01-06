Saturday's game at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center has the Northern Colorado Bears (7-6) matching up with the Denver Pioneers (10-6) at 8:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 82-80 win for Northern Colorado, so expect a tight matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

Denver vs. Northern Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

Denver vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 82, Denver 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Denver vs. Northern Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Colorado (-1.6)

Northern Colorado (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 161.9

Northern Colorado's record against the spread so far this season is 5-6-0, and Denver's is 6-5-0. Both the Bears and the Pioneers are 8-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Northern Colorado is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests, while Denver has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers' +115 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.1 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 77.9 per contest (323rd in college basketball).

Denver ranks 73rd in the nation at 39.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 37.2 its opponents average.

Denver knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

Denver has committed 9.3 turnovers per game (23rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.9 (329th in college basketball).

