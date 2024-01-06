If you reside in Denver County, Colorado and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northfield High School at Ponderosa High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on January 6

1:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver School of Science and Technology at Lake County High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6

2:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Leadville, CO

Leadville, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Denver East High School at Dakota Ridge High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on January 6

3:00 PM MT on January 6 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Stargate Charter School at Regis Groff