Saturday's Pac-12 slate includes the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) playing the Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Colorado Players to Watch

KJ Simpson: 19.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Tristan da Silva: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK J'Vonne Hadley: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Luke O'Brien: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Arizona State Players to Watch

Frankie Collins: 12.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Jose Perez: 12.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Neal Jamiya: 10.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Alonzo Gaffney: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK Bryant Selebangue: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Colorado vs. Arizona State Stat Comparison

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG Colorado AVG Colorado Rank 327th 66.9 Points Scored 86.2 15th 137th 69.5 Points Allowed 69.0 127th 237th 35.4 Rebounds 38.7 96th 330th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 132nd 308th 5.9 3pt Made 7.4 195th 248th 12.5 Assists 19.4 8th 131st 11.3 Turnovers 13.3 295th

