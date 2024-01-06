Colorado State vs. Utah State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (11-1, 0-0 MWC) meet a fellow MWC team, the Utah State Aggies (12-1, 0-0 MWC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via MW Network.
Colorado State vs. Utah State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Colorado State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 13.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joel Scott: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Palmer: 5.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Utah State Players to Watch
- Great Osobor: 17.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mason Falslev: 11.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ian Martinez: 12.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Colorado State vs. Utah State Stat Comparison
|Utah State Rank
|Utah State AVG
|Colorado State AVG
|Colorado State Rank
|52nd
|81.3
|Points Scored
|82.9
|42nd
|65th
|65.7
|Points Allowed
|68.8
|122nd
|101st
|38.5
|Rebounds
|31.8
|343rd
|163rd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.1
|355th
|295th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|108th
|22nd
|17.8
|Assists
|20.2
|6th
|120th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|9.8
|42nd
