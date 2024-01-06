The Colorado State Rams (9-3) take the court against the UNLV Rebels (11-1) on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET in MWC action, aiting on MW Network.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: MW Network

Colorado State vs. UNLV Scoring Comparison

The Rebels score an average of 82.7 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 60.6 the Rams give up.

When it scores more than 60.6 points, UNLV is 11-0.

Colorado State has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.7 points.

The 75.1 points per game the Rams put up are 14.0 more points than the Rebels allow (61.1).

Colorado State has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 61.1 points.

UNLV has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 75.1 points.

This season the Rams are shooting 46.3% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Rebels give up.

The Rebels' 44.7 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Rams have given up.

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 22.8 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 49.5 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

22.8 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 49.5 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Hannah Ronsiek: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56) Kendyll Kinzer: 8.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (20-for-45)

8.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (20-for-45) Sydney Mech: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

6.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Cailyn Crocker: 5.5 PTS, 31.5 FG%

Colorado State Schedule