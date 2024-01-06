The Utah State Aggies (13-1, 1-0 MWC) carry a 12-game win streak into a home contest against the Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC), winners of four straight. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah State vs. Colorado State matchup.

Colorado State vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Colorado State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline

Colorado State vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Colorado State has compiled a 9-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Rams have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Utah State is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

A total of eight out of the Aggies' 12 games this season have hit the over.

