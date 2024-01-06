The Utah State Aggies (13-1, 1-0 MWC) bring a 12-game winning streak into a home contest with the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC), winners of four straight. It begins at 9:00 PM ET (on MW Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Colorado State vs. Utah State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah TV: MW Network

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams have shot at a 53.0% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

This season, Colorado State has a 13-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.7% from the field.

The Aggies are the rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 349th.

The Rams score 18.8 more points per game (84.1) than the Aggies allow (65.3).

Colorado State is 13-0 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Colorado State scored 81.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 63.3.

The Rams allowed more points at home (73.0 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

Colorado State made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (42.9%) than on the road (32.7%).

