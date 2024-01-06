Saturday's game between the Utah State Aggies (13-1, 1-0 MWC) and No. 13 Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC) at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-74, with Utah State taking home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Colorado State vs. Utah State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Colorado State vs. Utah State Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 76, Colorado State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. Utah State

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah State (-1.3)

Utah State (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

Utah State has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Colorado State is 8-3-0. The Aggies have an 8-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Rams have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Utah State is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its past 10 contests, while Colorado State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams outscore opponents by 15.9 points per game (posting 84.1 points per game, 24th in college basketball, and allowing 68.2 per contest, 116th in college basketball) and have a +222 scoring differential.

Colorado State pulls down 32.6 rebounds per game (333rd in college basketball) while conceding 30.8 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Colorado State makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball) at a 38.4% rate (20th in college basketball), compared to the 6.7 per game its opponents make, at a 32.3% rate.

Colorado State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.3 per game (58th in college basketball) while forcing 12.4 (160th in college basketball).

