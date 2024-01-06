Saturday's contest between the UNLV Rebels (11-1) and the Colorado State Rams (9-3) at Moby Arena has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with UNLV taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on January 6.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Rams suffered a 74-71 loss to San Diego State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Colorado State vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado State vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 72, Colorado State 67

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

The Rams beat the Montana Grizzlies in a 78-69 win on December 9. It was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Colorado State is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 41st-most losses.

The Rams have three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 on the road over Montana (No. 101) on December 9

69-63 over UC Irvine (No. 117) on December 16

62-53 over San Francisco (No. 200) on November 26

66-59 on the road over UTEP (No. 221) on November 30

67-45 at home over New Hampshire (No. 254) on November 15

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 22.8 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 49.5 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

22.8 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 49.5 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Hannah Ronsiek: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56) Kendyll Kinzer: 8.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (20-for-45)

8.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (20-for-45) Sydney Mech: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

6.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Cailyn Crocker: 5.5 PTS, 31.5 FG%

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams have a +174 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.5 points per game. They're putting up 75.1 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball and are giving up 60.6 per contest to rank 100th in college basketball.

Offensively, the Rams have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 79.8 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game in road games.

Colorado State cedes 55.3 points per game at home this season, compared to 69.8 in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.