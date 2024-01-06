2024 NCAA Bracketology: Colorado State March Madness Odds | January 8
For bracketology analysis on Colorado State and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000
How Colorado State ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-2
|1-1
|13
|14
|8
Colorado State's best wins
Colorado State defeated the New Mexico Lobos (No. 26 in the RPI) in a 76-68 win on January 2 -- its signature win of the season. The leading scorer against New Mexico was Isaiah Stevens, who compiled 20 points with six rebounds and seven assists.
Next best wins
- 88-83 at home over Colorado (No. 35/RPI) on November 29
- 69-48 over Creighton (No. 42/RPI) on November 23
- 86-81 over Washington (No. 53/RPI) on December 2
- 86-74 over Boston College (No. 65/RPI) on November 22
- 81-73 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 87/RPI) on November 6
Colorado State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- According to the RPI, Colorado State has two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Rams are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.
- According to the RPI, Colorado State has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Colorado State has to face the 10th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Rams' upcoming schedule features 10 games against teams with worse records and 14 games against teams with records north of .500.
- Of Colorado St's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Colorado State's next game
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos vs. Colorado State Rams
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- TV Channel: MW Network
