When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Colorado be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Colorado's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +9000

+9000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000

How Colorado ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-2 28 30 35

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado's best wins

Against the Miami Hurricanes, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Colorado picked up its best win of the season on December 10, a 90-63 victory. Tristan da Silva recorded a team-leading 22 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists in the game against Miami (FL).

Next best wins

73-69 at home over Washington (No. 53/RPI) on December 29

74-67 at home over Washington State (No. 92/RPI) on December 31

90-68 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 153/RPI) on December 15

64-59 over Richmond (No. 187/RPI) on November 20

85-68 at home over Iona (No. 195/RPI) on November 26

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Colorado is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins, but also tied for the 40th-most losses.

Colorado has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Buffaloes are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Colorado faces the 49th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Buffaloes' upcoming schedule features 11 games against teams with worse records and 11 games versus teams with records above .500.

Looking at Colorado's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Colorado's next game

Matchup: California Golden Bears vs. Colorado Buffaloes

California Golden Bears vs. Colorado Buffaloes Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 11:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV Channel: ESPNU

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Colorado games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.