2024 NCAA Bracketology: Colorado March Madness Odds | January 8
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Colorado be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Preseason national championship odds: +9000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000
How Colorado ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-4
|2-2
|28
|30
|35
Colorado's best wins
Against the Miami Hurricanes, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Colorado picked up its best win of the season on December 10, a 90-63 victory. Tristan da Silva recorded a team-leading 22 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists in the game against Miami (FL).
Next best wins
- 73-69 at home over Washington (No. 53/RPI) on December 29
- 74-67 at home over Washington State (No. 92/RPI) on December 31
- 90-68 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 153/RPI) on December 15
- 64-59 over Richmond (No. 187/RPI) on November 20
- 85-68 at home over Iona (No. 195/RPI) on November 26
Colorado's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Colorado is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins, but also tied for the 40th-most losses.
- Colorado has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Buffaloes are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Colorado faces the 49th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Buffaloes' upcoming schedule features 11 games against teams with worse records and 11 games versus teams with records above .500.
- Looking at Colorado's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Colorado's next game
- Matchup: California Golden Bears vs. Colorado Buffaloes
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 11:00 PM ET
- Location: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- TV Channel: ESPNU
