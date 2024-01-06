The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) aim to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. The game airs on ESPNU.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado vs. Arizona State matchup.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Colorado vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

  • Colorado has compiled a 7-6-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Buffaloes games have hit the over seven out of 14 times this season.
  • Arizona State has covered six times in 14 chances against the spread this year.
  • Sun Devils games have hit the over six out of 14 times this year.

Colorado Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Sportsbooks rate Colorado much lower (35th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (26th).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Buffaloes have experienced the 37th-biggest change this season, improving from +9000 at the start to +8000.
  • The implied probability of Colorado winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

