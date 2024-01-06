The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) aim to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. The game airs on ESPNU.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado vs. Arizona State matchup.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Colorado vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline

Colorado vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Colorado has compiled a 7-6-1 record against the spread this season.

Buffaloes games have hit the over seven out of 14 times this season.

Arizona State has covered six times in 14 chances against the spread this year.

Sun Devils games have hit the over six out of 14 times this year.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate Colorado much lower (35th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (26th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Buffaloes have experienced the 37th-biggest change this season, improving from +9000 at the start to +8000.

The implied probability of Colorado winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

