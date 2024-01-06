The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) aim to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes' 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have given up to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Colorado has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Buffaloes are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils sit at 351st.
  • The Buffaloes put up 12.0 more points per game (81.8) than the Sun Devils allow their opponents to score (69.8).
  • Colorado has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Colorado scored 71.3 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged on the road (65.4).
  • The Buffaloes gave up fewer points at home (63.2 per game) than away (71.5) last season.
  • At home, Colorado sunk 6.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than away (30.2%).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 Washington W 73-69 CU Events Center
12/31/2023 Washington State W 74-67 CU Events Center
1/4/2024 @ Arizona L 97-50 McKale Center
1/6/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
1/10/2024 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
1/13/2024 USC - CU Events Center

