The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) aim to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes' 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

Colorado has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils sit at 351st.

The Buffaloes put up 12.0 more points per game (81.8) than the Sun Devils allow their opponents to score (69.8).

Colorado has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Colorado scored 71.3 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged on the road (65.4).

The Buffaloes gave up fewer points at home (63.2 per game) than away (71.5) last season.

At home, Colorado sunk 6.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than away (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Upcoming Schedule