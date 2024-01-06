Saturday's game at Desert Financial Arena has the Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) squaring off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (9-5, 3-0 Pac-12) at 8:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Colorado by a score of 75-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Colorado vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 75, Arizona State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Arizona State

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-4.2)

Colorado (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Arizona State's record against the spread so far this season is 6-8-0, and Colorado's is 7-5-0. The Sun Devils have hit the over in six games, while Buffaloes games have gone over seven times. Arizona State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games, while Colorado has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game, with a +153 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.8 points per game (49th in college basketball) and allow 70.9 per outing (161st in college basketball).

Colorado wins the rebound battle by 9.1 boards on average. It collects 37.9 rebounds per game, 123rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 28.8.

Colorado makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball) at a 39.9% rate (ninth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make, shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc.

Colorado loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 13.6 (314th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.5.

