Broomfield County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:33 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Broomfield County, Colorado, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson Academy at Eagle Ridge Academy
- Game Time: 11:00 AM MT on January 6
- Location: Brighton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.