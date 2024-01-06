Boulder County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Boulder County, Colorado, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Boulder County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Legacy High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cripple Creek-Victor High School at Nederland Middle-Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on January 6
- Location: Nederland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
