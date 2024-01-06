Avalanche vs. Panthers January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov Jr. are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Avalanche vs. Panthers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-135)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,ALT,BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche Players to Watch
- One of Colorado's most productive offensive players this season is Nathan MacKinnon, with 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists) and an average ice time of 22:53 per game.
- Rantanen has 20 goals and 28 assists, equaling 48 points (1.2 per game).
- Cale Makar has 45 points for Colorado, via eight goals and 37 assists.
- Ivan Prosvetov (4-3-1) has a 2.8 goals against average and a .906% save percentage (28th in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Panthers Players to Watch
- Sam Reinhart is a top offensive contributor for his club with 47 points (1.2 per game), as he has totaled 25 goals and 22 assists in 38 games (playing 20:18 per game).
- Barkov has made a major impact for Florida this season with 39 points (11 goals and 28 assists).
- This season, Carter Verhaeghe has 20 goals and 16 assists for Colorado.
- In the crease, Anthony Stolarz's record stands at 5-3-1 on the season, giving up 19 goals (2.0 goals against average) and compiling 211 saves with a .917% save percentage (12th in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Panthers Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.03
|21st
|13th
|3.03
|Goals Allowed
|2.47
|3rd
|10th
|32.1
|Shots
|34.2
|1st
|5th
|28.7
|Shots Allowed
|26.9
|3rd
|7th
|24.66%
|Power Play %
|21.43%
|15th
|9th
|82.84%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.17%
|6th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.