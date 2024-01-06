Saturday's NHL lineup features a contest between the favored Colorado Avalanche (25-11-3, -135 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Florida Panthers (24-12-2, +115 moneyline odds) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL.

Avalanche vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Colorado's 39 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 24 times.

The Avalanche are 23-12 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog in nine games this season, with four upset wins (44.4%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Colorado is 21-11 (winning 65.6% of the time).

Florida is 3-2 when it is underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 4-5 6-4-0 6.4 3.9 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.9 3 15 40.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 1-9-0 6.5 3 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3 2 11 28.9% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 9

