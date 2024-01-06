How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers will visit the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, January 6, with the Avalanche victorious in seven consecutive games at home.
You can tune in to ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL to catch the action as the Panthers look to take down the Avalanche.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Panthers Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche rank 15th in goals against, giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.
- The Avalanche's 143 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.3 assists per outing) lead the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 39 goals during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|39
|22
|42
|64
|46
|20
|48.9%
|Mikko Rantanen
|39
|20
|28
|48
|21
|21
|52.5%
|Cale Makar
|34
|8
|37
|45
|20
|32
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|37
|19
|19
|38
|17
|17
|50%
|Devon Toews
|39
|6
|18
|24
|24
|25
|-
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers' total of 94 goals allowed (just 2.5 per game) is third in the league.
- With 115 goals (3.0 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Panthers are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 30 goals over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|38
|25
|22
|47
|11
|17
|45.3%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|35
|11
|28
|39
|19
|29
|54%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|38
|20
|16
|36
|19
|16
|40.9%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|38
|7
|23
|30
|27
|19
|42.9%
|Evan Rodrigues
|38
|7
|17
|24
|12
|13
|53.1%
