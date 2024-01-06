The Florida Panthers will visit the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, January 6, with the Avalanche victorious in seven consecutive games at home.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL to catch the action as the Panthers look to take down the Avalanche.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Panthers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 15th in goals against, giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

The Avalanche's 143 total goals (3.7 per game on 6.3 assists per outing) lead the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Avalanche have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 39 goals during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 39 22 42 64 46 20 48.9% Mikko Rantanen 39 20 28 48 21 21 52.5% Cale Makar 34 8 37 45 20 32 - Valeri Nichushkin 37 19 19 38 17 17 50% Devon Toews 39 6 18 24 24 25 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 94 goals allowed (just 2.5 per game) is third in the league.

With 115 goals (3.0 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Panthers are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 30 goals over that span.

Panthers Key Players