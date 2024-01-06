Saturday's contest features the Wyoming Cowgirls (7-6) and the Air Force Falcons (8-7) clashing at Clune Arena (on January 6) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-61 victory for Wyoming, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Falcons are coming off of a 71-63 win against San Diego State in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Air Force vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Air Force vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Wyoming 65, Air Force 61

Air Force Schedule Analysis

The Falcons defeated the No. 130-ranked (according to our computer rankings) San Diego State Aztecs, 71-63, on January 3, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Air Force has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

Air Force 2023-24 Best Wins

71-63 at home over San Diego State (No. 130) on January 3

54-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 138) on November 24

68-60 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 222) on December 9

65-63 at home over Denver (No. 276) on November 6

70-58 at home over Weber State (No. 286) on December 16

Air Force Leaders

Madison Smith: 12.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (13-for-52)

12.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (13-for-52) Milahnie Perry: 15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.4 FG%, 28 3PT% (14-for-50)

15.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.4 FG%, 28 3PT% (14-for-50) Jayda McNabb: 6.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

6.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Taylor Britt: 4.4 PTS, 2.9 STL, 30.7 FG%, 12.8 3PT% (5-for-39)

4.4 PTS, 2.9 STL, 30.7 FG%, 12.8 3PT% (5-for-39) Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.4 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (27-for-82)

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons are being outscored by 4.3 points per game with a -64 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.4 points per game (259th in college basketball) and allow 65.7 per outing (219th in college basketball).

The Falcons are scoring 69.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 52.4 points per contest.

In home games, Air Force is allowing 7.9 fewer points per game (62.9) than away from home (70.8).

The Falcons have been racking up 58 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 61.4 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

