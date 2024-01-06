Will Air Force be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Air Force's complete tournament resume.

How Air Force ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 1-2 NR NR 234

Air Force's best wins

Air Force, in its signature win of the season, beat the San Diego State Aztecs 71-63 on January 3. Milahnie Perry, as the leading scorer in the victory over San Diego State, compiled 16 points, while Madison Smith was second on the squad with 16.

Next best wins

54-51 on the road over Hawaii (No. 176/RPI) on November 24

68-60 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 243/RPI) on December 9

70-58 at home over Weber State (No. 307/RPI) on December 16

65-63 at home over Denver (No. 341/RPI) on November 6

83-61 at home over Army (No. 360/RPI) on November 17

Air Force's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Based on the RPI, the Falcons have three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Air Force has been given the 171st-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Falcons have 15 games remaining this year, including six against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records above .500.

As far as Air Force's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Air Force's next game

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Air Force Falcons

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Air Force Falcons Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 9:30 PM ET Location: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

