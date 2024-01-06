2024 NCAA Bracketology: Air Force March Madness Odds | January 8
Will Air Force be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Air Force's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000
How Air Force ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|288
Air Force's best wins
Air Force took down the No. 246-ranked (according to the RPI) Portland Pilots, 80-58, on December 3, which goes down as its best victory of the season. The leading scorer against Portland was Ethan Taylor, who amassed 16 points with four rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 58-56 at home over Omaha (No. 308/RPI) on November 19
- 58-57 on the road over South Dakota (No. 314/RPI) on November 26
- 82-67 on the road over LIU (No. 326/RPI) on November 10
- 76-58 at home over Lindenwood (No. 344/RPI) on November 16
- 80-71 at home over William & Mary (No. 347/RPI) on November 17
Air Force's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-5 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- Based on the RPI, Air Force has five losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Falcons are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Air Force has the good fortune of facing the 14th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- The Falcons have 17 games left this year, including six against teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records north of .500.
- Air Force has 17 games remaining this year, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.
Air Force's next game
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Air Force Falcons
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
- TV Channel: MW Network
