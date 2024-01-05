How to Watch Coupe de France, Turkish Süper Lig, Primeira Liga & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, January 5
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:12 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Pau FC versus Nantes in a Coupe de France match is a game to catch on a Friday soccer slate that has plenty of exciting matchups.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Coupe de France: Pau FC vs Nantes
- League: Coupe de France
- Game Time: 11:50 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Besiktas JK vs Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü
- League: Turkish Süper Lig
- Game Time: 11:55 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: SCP vs Estoril
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Coupe de France: Metz vs Clermont
- League: Coupe de France
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: Boavista vs FC Porto
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.