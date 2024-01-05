Nikola Jokic is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Denver Nuggets and the Orlando Magic square off at Ball Arena on Friday (with opening tip at 9:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSFL

ALT and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Magic Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -128) 9.5 (Over: +112) 0.5 (Over: -141)

Jokic's 26 points per game average is 0.5 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (12.2) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (11.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Jokic's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -120)

Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 16.1 points per game, 1.6 more than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.

He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -108) 0.5 (Over: -104)

The 14 points Aaron Gordon scores per game are 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Gordon's assist average -- 3.3 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Gordon's 0.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Friday over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.