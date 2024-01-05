The Orlando Magic (19-15) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (25-11) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Ball Arena as 9.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSFL. The point total in the matchup is set at 224.5.

Nuggets vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -9.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 36 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 18 times.

Denver has an average point total of 225.8 in its games this year, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 16-20-0 ATS this season.

Denver has been the favorite in 32 games this season and won 23 (71.9%) of those contests.

Denver has been at least a -500 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The Nuggets have a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 18 50% 115.6 229.2 110.3 222.1 226.3 Magic 18 52.9% 113.6 229.2 111.8 222.1 226.7

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Nuggets have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered nine times in 17 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 19 opportunities in away games.

The 115.6 points per game the Nuggets record are only 3.8 more points than the Magic allow (111.8).

Denver has a 15-6 record against the spread and an 18-3 record overall when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Magic Betting Splits

Nuggets and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 16-20 5-3 15-21 Magic 23-11 0-0 16-18

Nuggets vs. Magic Point Insights

Nuggets Magic 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 15-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 17-4 18-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-6 110.3 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 11-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-3 17-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-5

