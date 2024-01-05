On Friday, January 5, 2024, the Denver Nuggets (20-10) take the court against the Orlando Magic (16-11) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSFL.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Nuggets vs. Magic Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSFL

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic averages 26.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game, shooting 54.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Aaron Gordon posts 13.5 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 boards per game.

Reggie Jackson posts 13.2 points, 2.2 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 10.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 41.7% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Franz Wagner is averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He's sinking 45.2% of his shots from the field and 27.8% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

The Magic are getting 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Cole Anthony this season.

Jalen Suggs is putting up 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 47.1% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Moritz Wagner is averaging 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is sinking 61.8% of his shots from the field (sixth in NBA).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Magic Stat Comparison

Nuggets Magic 115.4 Points Avg. 113.0 110.5 Points Allowed Avg. 110.4 49.1% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.5% Three Point % 33.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.