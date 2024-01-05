Logan County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Logan County, Colorado today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Logan County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fleming High School at Arickaree High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Anton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.