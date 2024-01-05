Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Jefferson County, Colorado today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Arvada West High School at Brighton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Brighton, CO

Brighton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Addenbrooke Classical Academy at Forge Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Arvada, CO

Arvada, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Littleton High School at Wheat Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5

7:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Wheat Ridge, CO Conference: Jefferson County

Jefferson County How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Mountain High School at Golden High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5

7:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO Conference: Jefferson County

Jefferson County How to Stream: Watch Here

Dakota Ridge High School at Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5

7:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO Conference: Jefferson County

Jefferson County How to Stream: Watch Here

Golden View Classical Academy at Belleview Christian School