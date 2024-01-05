Garfield County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Garfield County, Colorado, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Steamboat Springs High School at Rifle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Rifle, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
