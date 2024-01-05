Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in El Paso County, Colorado today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

La Junta High School at Ellicott High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on January 4

12:00 AM MT on January 4 Location: Ellicott, CO

Ellicott, CO Conference: Tri-Peaks

Tri-Peaks How to Stream: Watch Here

Eagle Valley High School at Fountain-Fort Carson High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 5

5:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Manitou Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Manitou Springs, CO

Manitou Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

James Irwin Charter School at Manitou Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Manitou Springs, CO

Manitou Springs, CO Conference: Tri-Peaks

Tri-Peaks How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Creek High School at Douglas County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

La Junta High School at Ellicott High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5

7:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Ellicott, CO

Ellicott, CO Conference: Tri-Peaks

Tri-Peaks How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheyenne Mountain High School at Pueblo West High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5

7:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Pueblo West, CO

Pueblo West, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Sierra High School at Pueblo Central High School