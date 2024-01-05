Douglas County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Douglas County, Colorado. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thunder Ridge High School at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gateway High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mountain Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at George Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Creek High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.