High school basketball is on the schedule today in Denver County, Colorado, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Heritage High School at Mullen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sheridan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at George Washington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Adams City High School at John F. Kennedy High School