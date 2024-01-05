Delta County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Delta County, Colorado today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Delta County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centauri High School at Delta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Delta, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rangely High School at North Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Hotchkiss, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plateau Valley High School at Cedaredge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Cedaredge, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
