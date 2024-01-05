How to Watch the Colorado vs. Arizona Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (11-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (9-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024 at McKale Center. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Colorado vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes' 83.3 points per game are 21.8 more points than the 61.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- Colorado is 11-0 when it scores more than 61.5 points.
- Arizona has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.3 points.
- The Wildcats score 10.5 more points per game (73.8) than the Buffaloes allow (63.3).
- Arizona is 8-2 when scoring more than 63.3 points.
- Colorado has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.8 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 45.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Buffaloes concede defensively.
- The Buffaloes' 49 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Wildcats have conceded.
Colorado Leaders
- Jaylyn Sherrod: 14.8 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 50 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)
- Aaronette Vonleh: 15.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 64.5 FG%
- Frida Formann: 14.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (38-for-82)
- Quay Miller: 9.3 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
- Kindyll Wetta: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 95-74
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 78-56
|CU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Utah
|W 76-65
|CU Events Center
|1/5/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|1/12/2024
|Cal
|-
|CU Events Center
