Colorado vs. Arizona January 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Wildcats (8-4) play the Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Colorado vs. Arizona Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Colorado Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jaylyn Sherrod: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona Players to Watch
- Kailyn Gilbert: 15.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Esmery Martinez: 9.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Breya Cunningham: 8.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Helena Pueyo: 6.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sali Kourouma: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.