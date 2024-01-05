Broomfield County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Broomfield County, Colorado, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain Range High School at Broomfield High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.