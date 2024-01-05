Boulder County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Boulder County, Colorado today? We've got you covered.
Boulder County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Silver Creek High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Frisco, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Boulder High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Boulder, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centaurus High School at Greeley West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Conference: Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
