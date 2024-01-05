Baca County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Baca County, Colorado today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Baca County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Granada High School at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 4:00 AM MT on January 5
- Location: Springfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
