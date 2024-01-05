Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Arapahoe County, Colorado today? We have you covered here.

Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thunder Ridge High School at Cherry Creek High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 5

5:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbine High School at Rangeview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Mullen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5

7:00 PM MT on January 5 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Littleton High School at Wheat Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5

7:30 PM MT on January 5 Location: Wheat Ridge, CO

Wheat Ridge, CO Conference: Jefferson County

Jefferson County How to Stream: Watch Here

Dakota Ridge High School at Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School