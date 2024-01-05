Adams County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Adams County, Colorado? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Smoky Hill High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Range High School at Broomfield High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyview High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Boulder High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Boulder, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbine High School at Rangeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arvada West High School at Brighton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Brighton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gateway High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adams City High School at John F. Kennedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale Ridge High School at Thompson Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Golden View Classical Academy at Belleview Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on January 5
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
