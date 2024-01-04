When the Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Valeri Nichushkin light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Valeri Nichushkin score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Nichushkin stats and insights

Nichushkin has scored in 15 of 36 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has taken five shots and scored one goal.

He has 10 goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 17.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Nichushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Islanders 2 2 0 20:54 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 22:59 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:06 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 3 0 3 29:05 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 25:47 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 22:30 Home W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

