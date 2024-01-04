The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are just 2.5-point favorites as they look to continue a five-game road winning streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Warriors 114

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)

Warriors (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-1.1)

Nuggets (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Nuggets have had more success against the spread than the Warriors this year, putting up an ATS record of 16-19-0, as opposed to the 15-18-0 record of the Warriors.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Denver (14-15) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (48.3%) than Golden State (8-4) does as the underdog (66.7%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 40% of the time this season (14 out of 35), less often than Golden State's games have (19 out of 33).

The Nuggets have a .710 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (22-9) this season, better than the .231 winning percentage for the Warriors as a moneyline underdog (3-10).

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are putting up 115.1 points per game this season (15th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived defensively, allowing just 109.8 points per contest (third-best).

Denver ranks ninth in the NBA with 44.6 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 43.0 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 29.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

Denver is forcing 12.0 turnovers per game this year (25th-ranked in NBA), but it has committed only 11.5 turnovers per contest (best).

This year, the Nuggets are draining 12.1 treys per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.8% (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.

