When the Golden State Warriors (16-17) and Denver Nuggets (24-11) face off at Chase Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, Nikola Jokic will be a player to watch.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets won their most recent game against the Hornets, 111-93, on Monday. Jamal Murray was their leading scorer with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 25 3 7 2 1 5 Michael Porter Jr. 22 8 1 0 0 4 Reggie Jackson 15 4 4 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic gets the Nuggets 25.7 points, 12.3 boards and 9.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 16.3 points, 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists, making 47.0% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Aaron Gordon provides the Nuggets 13.4 points, 6.7 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Reggie Jackson's averages for the season are 12.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 47.0% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Murray averages 19.7 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists, making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 45.4% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with 2.6 treys per contest.

Watch Stephen Curry, Jokic and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 22.2 11.4 8.2 1.1 0.9 0.8 Jamal Murray 21.0 4.3 5.9 1.5 0.8 2.7 Michael Porter Jr. 14.7 6.4 1.1 0.3 0.9 2.8 Aaron Gordon 12.0 4.1 2.0 0.8 0.3 0.4 Peyton Watson 11.0 3.9 1.5 0.6 0.7 1.6

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.