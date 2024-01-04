Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: +112) 0.5 (Over: -147)

The 25.5-point total set for Jokic on Thursday is 0.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than Thursday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has hit 1.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 16.3 points per game this season, 0.2 less than his points prop on Thursday.

He has collected 7.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -164)

Thursday's prop bet for Aaron Gordon is 14.5 points, 1.1 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (6.5).

Gordon averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than Thursday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -159) 4.5 (Over: -108)

The 27.6 points Curry scores per game are 0.1 more than his prop total on Thursday.

His rebounding average of 4.4 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Curry's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Curry's 4.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -161) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 15.5 points prop total set for Klay Thompson on Thursday is 1.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (16.7).

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (2.5).

Thompson has knocked down 3.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

