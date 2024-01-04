The Denver Nuggets (24-11) visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) after winning five straight road games. The Nuggets are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 234.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 points in 10 of 35 games this season.

Denver has had an average of 224.9 points in its games this season, 9.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Nuggets are 16-19-0 ATS this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 31 times and won 22, or 71%, of those games.

Denver has a record of 22-7, a 75.9% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 10 28.6% 115.1 232 109.8 226.1 226.0 Warriors 14 42.4% 116.9 232 116.3 226.1 230.3

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

In the Nuggets' past 10 games, they have hit the over twice.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (9-8-0) than it has in road affairs (7-11-0).

The Nuggets score 115.1 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 116.3 the Warriors give up.

Denver is 12-5 against the spread and 14-3 overall when scoring more than 116.3 points.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 16-19 14-15 14-21 Warriors 15-18 8-4 19-14

Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Nuggets Warriors 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 12-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-12 14-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-11 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 116.3 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 13-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-8 20-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-6

