Nuggets vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (24-11) visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) after winning five straight road games. The Nuggets are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|234.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 points in 10 of 35 games this season.
- Denver has had an average of 224.9 points in its games this season, 9.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Nuggets are 16-19-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 31 times and won 22, or 71%, of those games.
- Denver has a record of 22-7, a 75.9% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|10
|28.6%
|115.1
|232
|109.8
|226.1
|226.0
|Warriors
|14
|42.4%
|116.9
|232
|116.3
|226.1
|230.3
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.
- In the Nuggets' past 10 games, they have hit the over twice.
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread at home (9-8-0) than it has in road affairs (7-11-0).
- The Nuggets score 115.1 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 116.3 the Warriors give up.
- Denver is 12-5 against the spread and 14-3 overall when scoring more than 116.3 points.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|16-19
|14-15
|14-21
|Warriors
|15-18
|8-4
|19-14
Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Warriors
|115.1
|116.9
|15
|9
|12-5
|13-12
|14-3
|14-11
|109.8
|116.3
|3
|20
|13-13
|9-8
|20-6
|11-6
