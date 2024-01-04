Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could make a big impact for the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Golden State Warriors.

In his most recent time out, a 111-93 win over the Hornets, Caldwell-Pope tallied five points and four assists.

In this article, we dig into Caldwell-Pope's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.0 7.8 Rebounds -- 2.1 2.6 Assists -- 2.7 2.7 PRA -- 14.8 13.1 PR -- 12.1 10.4 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.3



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Warriors

Caldwell-Pope has taken 7.8 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 102.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 100 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

Giving up 116.3 points per contest, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Warriors are 14th in the NBA, allowing 43.1 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25 assists per contest, the Warriors are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2023 37 16 4 5 4 0 2 11/8/2023 35 10 3 3 0 0 1

