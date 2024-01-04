The Colorado Avalanche, Jonathan Drouin among them, face the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Looking to wager on Drouin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Drouin Season Stats Insights

Drouin's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:38 per game on the ice, is -1.

Drouin has a goal in six games this year through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 14 of 36 games this season, Drouin has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Drouin has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 36 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Drouin's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Drouin has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Drouin Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 36 Games 3 18 Points 0 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

